John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.48% from the stock’s current price.
WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 270 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 306 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.80).
John Wood Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of WG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 142.55 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,142,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £986.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.39. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 139.10 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.17).
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
Featured Articles
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.