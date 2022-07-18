John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.48% from the stock’s current price.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 270 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 306 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.80).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 142.55 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,142,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £986.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.39. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 139.10 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.17).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.72), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($13,808.63). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,894.95). Also, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.72), for a total value of £11,610.30 ($13,808.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,407.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

