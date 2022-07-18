Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 113,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,285 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.72% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $117,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.30. 24,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

