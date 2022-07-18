Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 113,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,285 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.72% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $117,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 24,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

