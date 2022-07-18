Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 63,318 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

