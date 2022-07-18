Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.37. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

