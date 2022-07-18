Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,805,000.

IJT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.42. 235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

