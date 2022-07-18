Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.74. 15,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

