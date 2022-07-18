Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $46,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.22. 15,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,059. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

