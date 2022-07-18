Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 14,649 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. 957,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

