Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 5,438 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

MRK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.37. 114,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

