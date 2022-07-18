Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 79,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,565. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
