Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.57% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $69,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

