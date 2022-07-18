Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 45,893 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,590. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

