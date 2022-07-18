Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

