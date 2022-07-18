JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBCA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3,288.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,570. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

