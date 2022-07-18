JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

