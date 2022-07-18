JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

