Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.10 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.45 million and a PE ratio of -22.08.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

