Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.10 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.45 million and a PE ratio of -22.08.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
