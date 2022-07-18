Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.