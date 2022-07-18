KeyCorp Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $143.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

FNV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.47. 63,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

