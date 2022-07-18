Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

