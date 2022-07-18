Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $251,250.62 and approximately $703.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,003.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
