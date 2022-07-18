Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.44.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

