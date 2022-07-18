KIWIGO (KGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,536.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $745,250.96 and approximately $15,536.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.