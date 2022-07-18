KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR):

7/13/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $79.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,626. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.