KLA (KLAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $385.00.

7/15/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $437.00 to $344.00.

6/29/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – KLA was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/17/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $440.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $352.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

