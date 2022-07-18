KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 26.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 771,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 375,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

KludeIn I Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

