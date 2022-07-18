Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.50) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($26.50) to €21.30 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

