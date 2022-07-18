Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $17.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $372.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.99%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

