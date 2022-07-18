K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($20.71) to €26.50 ($26.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.22) to €37.00 ($37.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.38) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

