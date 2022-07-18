Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 10,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 587,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

