Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.69. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,759. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

