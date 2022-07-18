LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($55.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $33.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.88.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.
