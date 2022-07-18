Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $68.49

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $73.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 5,487 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

