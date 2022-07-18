Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LGO opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.25 million and a PE ratio of 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.07. Largo has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$21.53.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Largo will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.