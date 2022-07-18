Lazard (LAZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/13/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/8/2022 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Lazard Trading Down 1.7 %

LAZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard by 63.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

