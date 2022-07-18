Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 4.7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 15,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,671,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

