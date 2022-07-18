Lennox International (LII) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):

7/18/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00.

7/8/2022 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.89. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,208. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Lennox International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

