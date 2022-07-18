Lennox International (LII) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):
- 7/18/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00.
- 7/8/2022 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Lennox International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LII traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.89. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,208. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.66. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennox International Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Lennox International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
