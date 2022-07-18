Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.8 days.
Li Ning Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
