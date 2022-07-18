Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.8 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

