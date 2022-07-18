Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.79

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

