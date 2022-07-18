Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 15,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,609,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
LILM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
