Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 15,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,609,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Lilium Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lilium

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lilium by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Lilium by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Articles

