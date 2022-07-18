Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lifted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.3% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 452,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,928. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

