Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Liquity has a market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $985,750.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,689,292 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

