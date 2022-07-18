Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Liquity has a market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $985,750.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,689,292 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
