Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $882,990.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $75.80 million and approximately $882,990.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.1% against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,682,895 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
