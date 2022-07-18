Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $882,990.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $75.80 million and approximately $882,990.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.1% against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,682,895 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

