Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004617 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $178.43 million and $1.19 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.27 or 0.99960051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 174,012,758 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

