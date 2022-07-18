Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases £217,500 in Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($258,682.21).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($123,691.72).

On Friday, April 22nd, Jonathan Moulds purchased 155,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £162,750 ($193,565.65).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON LIT opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The company has a market cap of £103.11 million and a PE ratio of 1,441.67. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 74.64 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.53).

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

