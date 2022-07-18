LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.11.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.