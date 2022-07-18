Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 17,618 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.93. 12,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,754. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

