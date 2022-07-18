Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 707 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

