Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $358,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $375,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $332.84. 31,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. The company has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.